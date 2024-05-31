Share Video

Alexander didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Athletics, allowing four runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

While his seven punchouts matched a season high, Alexander struggled initially after Shawn Armstrong delivered two scoreless innings, allowing four runs in the third, including a pair on a Shea Langeliers homer. It's been a tough stretch for Alexander of late -- he's now given up 21 runs in his last four outings (24 innings). Overall, the left-hander is 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB across 56.2 innings this year.

