Alexander has won the final spot in the Rays' Opening Day rotation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alexander will pitch in the Rays' fourth game of the season Sunday against the Blue Jays, though it's possible he will follow an opener. The left-hander was used as a full-time reliever last season with the Tigers, but he has plenty of past starting experience and was stretched out to 89 pitches in a minor-league game Sunday. Alexander could be shifted to the bullpen when Shane Baz (elbow) and/or Taj Bradley (pectoral) are ready to return from the injured list, but that might be a while.