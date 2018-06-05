Rays' Tyler Frank: Drafted by Rays with 56th pick
The Rays have selected Frank with the 56th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A shortstop from Florida Atlantic, Frank has at least solid-average tools across the board, with the exception of his power, which is only fringe-average. There's a chance he could stick at shortstop, but he won't be a plus defender there, so second base might be the best bet, and there are even some who think he could move behind the plate. He lacks the type of tools that will excite dynasty-league owners, and the most likely outcome is that he is a utility player of some sort.
