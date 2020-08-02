Glasnow, who allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Orioles on Saturday, is developing into one of the most uncomfortable pitchers for hitters to face, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.

As Saturday's line indicates, Glasnow still has some work to do on his control, which has often been an albatross for his first four seasons coming into 2020. However, Kelly points out the combination of Glasnow's 97 mph fastball with his towering 6-foot-8 frame and expansive wingspan make him quite the intimidating sight from a batter's box view. The right-hander's 7.6 feet of average extension from the pitching rubber to the plate before uncorking a pitch ranked tops in the majors last season by a comfortable margin, and his four-pitch arsenal, which includes a fastball that can either ride high in the zone or cut to his glove side, makes life all that more difficult on hitters. Glasnow's struggles Saturday largely stemmed from poor location, but he offered a glimpse of how dominant he can be by racking up nine strikeouts and allowing just an earned run on a solo home run over four innings to the Braves in his first start of the season Monday.