Glasnow (forearm) played catch from 75 feet before Sunday's game and reported that everything "felt good" upon conclusion of the session, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

It's another positive sign for the recovering right-hander, who can't be activated from the 60-day injured list until July 10 at the earliest. Glasnow will presumably continue upping the distance in his catch sessions over the next several days before likely graduating to bullpen sessions.