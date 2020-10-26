Glasnow was the pitcher of record Sunday in the Rays' 4-2 loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series after giving up four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings.

As per usual, the hard-throwing righty was able to miss bats at a decent clip with 16 swinging strikes among his 102 pitches, but command was once again an issue. That has been a recurring theme for Glasnow this postseason, as he's given up a home run in all but one of his six outings during the Rays' playoff run. Joc Pederson and Max Muncy took Glasnow deep Sunday, with the later long ball providing Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles bullpen all the cushion they would need. Should the Rays extend the series to a Game 7 on Wednesday, Glasnow could be available to pitch an inning or two out of the bullpen.