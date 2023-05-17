Glasnow (oblique) is likely to make another rehab start before rejoining the Rays' rotation, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Glasnow was excellent in a rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, striking out nine over four scoreless innings. While that seems to have put any concern over his minor setback in his previous outing to bed, he still needs to be built back up a bit. Glasnow's season debut should come next week, likely at home against the Dodgers.