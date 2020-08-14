Glasnow allowed five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight across four innings Thursday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Glasnow was given 10 runs to support his endeavor to earn his first win, but he failed to pitch efficiently enough to qualify. Positively, he kept the ball in the yard and racked up strikeouts. However, he surrendered five extra-base hits and regularly worked deep into counts while racking up his pitch count. Glasnow has an incredible 15.9 K/9 through 15.1 innings this season, but that is balanced by a 5.9 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9. He has also yet to complete five innings of work in any of his four outings, but he'll look to change that his next time through the rotation Tuesday at the Yankees.