Manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Glasnow (back) could be ready to make a start for the Rays during the club's upcoming three-game series with the Cardinals, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Glasnow had been in line to start Sunday's series finale with the Tigers, but after he experienced back spasms late Saturday, the Rays scratched him and had reliever Erasmo Ramirez make a spot start in his stead. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Glasnow will likely meet with a doctor Monday, but at this stage, Cash doesn't believe the big right-hander is at risk of going on the IL. If the doctor agrees with Cash's assessment and Glasnow responds well to treatment, he could be back on the mound as early as Wednesday or Thursday.