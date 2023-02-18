Glasnow missed his scheduled bullpen session Saturday due to a stomach illness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Glasnow's health is worth watching this spring, but a brief stomach bug isn't likely to be the sort of thing which makes a significant impact. Other than the illness, Glasnow enters camp healthy, having returned from Tommy John late last season to throw 11.2 innings, including five in the playoffs. He struck out 15 batters while allowing just six hits and one run, indicating that he remains as good as ever on a per-inning basis. Exactly how many innings he'll throw remains a mystery, however, as he's only once reached triple digits in that category and has never made more than 14 starts in a major-league season.