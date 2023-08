Glasnow (back) will visit with team specialist Dr. Tom Tolli on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow had to be scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the Tigers due to back spasms, and while the Rays aren't concerned about it being a long-term issue, more will be known following Tuesday's exam. The hope is that the big right-hander will be ready to take the ball as soon as this week versus the Cardinals.