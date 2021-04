Glasnow (3-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the A's, giving up five hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10.

It was another dominant performance for the 27-year-old right-hander, who threw 67 of 97 pitches for strikes while fanning double-digit batters for the third time in his last four starts. Glasnow will take a sparkling 1.67 ERA and 56:11 K:BB through 37.2 innings into his next start.