Glasnow (10-7) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-0 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

The southpaw left the mound after just 70 pitches (45 strikes) with the postseason in mind, but Glasnow was dominant before his exit, generating an incredible 31 called or swinging strikes. Whiffs have come easily for him in September even if nothing else has, and Glasnow has a 4.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 48:10 K:BB through 33.1 innings on the month. The 30-year-old figures to start the first game of the playoff for the Rays, but as yet it's not clear when that will happen or who their opponent will be, as they could still catch the Orioles for the AL East title and a first-round bye.