Glasnow (2-1) picked up the win Monday, allowing two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 5-3 victory over the Yankees. He struck out nine.

The right-hander didn't give up a hit until his final inning of work, and even then Willy Adames nearly made a spectacular play in the hole to throw out DJ LeMahieu and keep the no-no alive. Glasnow tossed 55 of 87 pitches for strikes, and over his last three starts he's posted a stellar 1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB through 18.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing at home against the Marlins.