Glasnow (7-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings against the Yankees. He struck out four.

The only hit Glasnow allowed was a sixth-inning single, as the 30-year-old righty needed just 85 pitches to secure a quality start and win. He now owns a 5-1 record in seven starts since the All-Star break, posting a 2.20 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 45 innings during that span. Glasnow is projected to make a road start against Cleveland next weekend.