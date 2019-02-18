Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Bringing heat in camp
Glasnow has been working to quicken his delivery to home plate in the early stages of spring training and has seen his fastball hover around 98.7 miles per hour in his initial bullpen sessions, according to manager Kevin Cash, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Already touted for his premium velocity after sporting an average fastball of 96.5 mph in 2018, per Statcast, Glasnow is now hoping the offering is even tougher for hitters to catch up with while simultaneously stymieing the running game. Opponents nabbed 21 steals on Glasnow in just 111.2 innings a season ago, so even if the added velocity doesn't directly translate to more strikeouts, it could at least reduce the opportunities for baserunners to reach scoring position. In order for the delivery change to be a net benefit, however, Glasnow, who is projected to serve as the Rays' No. 3 starter this season, will need to ensure he doesn't sacrifice any control as a result. As the owner of an exorbitant 12.5 percent career walk rate, Glasnow can't afford to take another step back in that regard.
