Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Bullpen to determine next step
Glasnow (forearm) will throw another bullpen session Thursday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
General manager Erik Neander said the team will make a decision regarding Glasnow's next step after seeing how he looks during Thursday's session. He worked up to 33 pitches in a rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Durham, and it sounds like if Glasnow looks good during Thursday's bullpen session he could be activated from the injured list. It is unclear what role Glasnow will occupy upon his activation, but he could be used as a primary pitcher following an opener.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Feels good after latest rehab game•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Misses bats in latest rehab outing•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Next rehab outing coming Monday•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Solid in first rehab appearance•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Rehab appearance moves to Durham•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Rehab appearance coming Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...