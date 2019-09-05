Glasnow (forearm) will throw another bullpen session Thursday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

General manager Erik Neander said the team will make a decision regarding Glasnow's next step after seeing how he looks during Thursday's session. He worked up to 33 pitches in a rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Durham, and it sounds like if Glasnow looks good during Thursday's bullpen session he could be activated from the injured list. It is unclear what role Glasnow will occupy upon his activation, but he could be used as a primary pitcher following an opener.

