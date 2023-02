Glasnow (oblique) will begin the season on the injured list, Rays manager Kevin Cash told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday.

Topkin speculated as much when reporting on Glasnow's oblique injury Monday and Cash says of an IL stint that "I would book that right now," adding that the pitcher has "typical soreness, bothers him to sneeze, cough, whatever." The Rays are still waiting on Glasnow's MRI results and more should be known about a potential timetable once those are in.