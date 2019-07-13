Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Checkup on tap
Glasnow (forearm) is scheduled to meet with a doctor next week before the Rays decide on the next step in his rehab program, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
If the doctor determines during the checkup that Glasnow's strained right forearm is healing as anticipated, the 25-year-old could be cleared to resume a throwing program next week in a best-case scenario. Even if that's the case, Glasnow -- who has been on the shelf since mid-May -- would likely need around a month to condition his arm for a starter-level workload. Don't expect Glasnow to pitch for the Rays until late August at the earliest.
