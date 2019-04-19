Glasnow will start the finale of the three-game weekend series against the Red Sox on Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Kevin Cash announced his pitching plans for the three-game set Thursday, which were somewhat up in the air due to Blake Snell's placement on the injured list earlier in the week with a toe injury. The Rays skipper will utilize an opener for the third straight game Friday before turning the ball over to Charlie Morton and Glasnow on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Glasnow kept his 2019 record unblemished his last time out, picking up his fourth win of the season with seven strong innings versus the Orioles.