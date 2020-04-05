Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Considered ace-caliber arm
Glasnow is tabbed as a potential future ace of the Rays' staff by team beat writer Juan Toribio, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.
Glasnow was once considered the top prospect in the Pirates' organization, and his performance in an injury-shortened 2019 served as a tangible reminder of why. The towering right-hander posted a 1.78 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 76:14 K:BB across 12 starts and followed it up with a pair of scoreless appearances in Grapefruit League play this spring before play was suspended. Naturally, southpaw Blake Snell is also considered top-of-the-rotation material for the Rays, but Toribio notes Glasnow was arguably the AL's best pitcher over the first six weeks of last season and could ultimately be the team's most effective pitcher over the long term if he remains healthy.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Works sim game Tuesday•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Solid in first start•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Impresses in batting practice•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Shaking up pitch mix•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: On schedule after wrist procedure•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Reaches deal to avoid arbitration•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Sano
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tsutsugo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
The All-Chris Towers Team
Who should you target at each position this season? Chris Towers offers his favorites across...
-
The All-Scott White Team
What would the quintessential Scott White team look like? He reveals his favorite player at...