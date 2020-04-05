Glasnow is tabbed as a potential future ace of the Rays' staff by team beat writer Juan Toribio, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

Glasnow was once considered the top prospect in the Pirates' organization, and his performance in an injury-shortened 2019 served as a tangible reminder of why. The towering right-hander posted a 1.78 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 76:14 K:BB across 12 starts and followed it up with a pair of scoreless appearances in Grapefruit League play this spring before play was suspended. Naturally, southpaw Blake Snell is also considered top-of-the-rotation material for the Rays, but Toribio notes Glasnow was arguably the AL's best pitcher over the first six weeks of last season and could ultimately be the team's most effective pitcher over the long term if he remains healthy.