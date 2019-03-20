Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Control issues in loss
Glasnow allowed five earned runs on four hits and four walks over 3.2 innings in a 6-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Yankees on Tuesday. He struck out four.
Despite the unsightly line, the news wasn't all bad for the towering southpaw. His control issues did allow him to get his work in via a total of 81 pitches, and Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports that Glasnow then continued firing away in the bullpen after he exited the game. The 25-year-old also notched a couple of whiffs with the curveball he's been working on refining this spring, but he ultimately only got 47 of his offerings into the strike zone. Glasnow has one more Grapefruit League outing before the regular season, and the young lefty feels that just a slight improvement in his timing will get him to where he needs to be for his first scheduled regular-season start March 30 versus the Astros.
