Glasnow (9-5) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out eight and earning a win against the Twins.

Glasnow gave up just one run through five frames before serving up a three-run shot to Royce Lewis in the sixth inning. Glasnow yielded just four runs over his previous three starts before Monday's hiccup. Since the All-Star break, he's gone 7-2 with a stellar 78:14 K:BB and 2.53 ERA through 64 innings. He'll carry a 3.15 ERA into his next outing, which is currently lined up to be in Baltimore this weekend.