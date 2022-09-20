Glasnow (elbow) could make his 2023 debut next week in Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

If all goes well for Glasnow in Friday's rehab start for Triple-A Durham, his next appearance would likely come either Sept. 28 or Sept. 29 in Cleveland. Glasnow struck out four over two perfect innings in his most recent rehab appearance. The best-case scenario in standard fantasy leagues would probably be for Glasnow to follow an opener in his return to the majors so that he can realistically qualify for the win.