Rays manager Kevin Cash expressed hope Tuesday that Glasnow (back) will be able to return to the rotation Saturday against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow was scratched from his last scheduled turn in the rotation Sunday versus the Tigers due to back discomfort, but he got an injection Tuesday to aid the healing process and will attempt to throw a side session Thursday. When healthy this season, the 29-year-old right-hander has worked to a strong 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 96:22 K:BB in 12 starts covering 68.2 innings.