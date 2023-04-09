Glasnow (oblique) threw again before Sunday's game against the Athletics and told reporters that he expects to throw a bullpen next week, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow also said he's been long tossing for "a while" now and throwing out past 120 feet. The right-hander has been out since the middle of spring while recovering from a left oblique strain. Glasnow will need several bullpens and rehab starts before joining the Rays rotation, but this is all positive news for the 29-year-old right-hander.