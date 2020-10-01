Glasnow earned the win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings.

Danny Jansen got to Glasnow for a pair of solo homers, accounting for all of Toronto's scoring in the loss. It's easy to forgive Glasnow for easing up a bit against the No. 9 hitter, especially considering the Rays got out to a 7-0 lead after two innings. Glasnow will get an extra day of rest before likely starting Game 2 of the American League Division Series.