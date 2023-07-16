Glasnow (3-3) earned the win over Kansas City in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Glasnow was originally slated to start Friday but had his outing pushed back a day due to inclement weather. The adjustment didn't appear to bother the veteran hurler, as he notched his second quality start of the season and picked up his first victory since mid-June. Glasnow departed his previous start against Atlanta early due to cramping in his hands and legs, so it was reassuring for those who roster him in fantasy to see him go a full six frames and toss 95 pitches. The right-hander has been a valuable asset since making his season debut May 27, compiling a 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 71:18 K:BB over 47.2 innings.