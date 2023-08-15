Glasnow (6-3) earned the win over San Francisco on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Glasnow hadn't pitched since July 31 due to a back injury, but the issue appeared to be a non-factor Monday. The right-hander received plenty of run support and was pulled after a modest 87 pitches but still managed to record six innings to finish with his fifth straight quality start. Over that span, Glasnow has posted a dominant 1.64 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB over 33 frames while picking up four wins. The veteran hurler has allowed more than three runs just once in 13 starts this season.