Glasnow (oblique) covered six innings and struck out six while allowing an earned run on two hits and two walks Sunday in his rehab start for Triple-A Durham.

Making the fourth start of his rehab assignment, Glasnow built up to 67 pitches and once again looked sharp during his time on the mound. The hard-throwing right-hander has been on the shelf all season with a left oblique strain, but he looks like he could return from the 15-day injured list later this week to make his 2023 debut for Tampa Bay. If activated, Glasnow would tentatively line up to make his first start for the Rays either Friday or Saturday versus the Dodgers at Tropicana Field.