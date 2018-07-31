Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Dealt to Rays in Archer deal
Glasnow was traded from the Pirates to the Rays on Tuesday along with Austin Meadows and another unnamed player in exchange for Chris Archer, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
At the very least this boosts Glasnow's perceived fantasy value, as the Pirates had tabled his development as a starter and had been using him out of the bullpen all season. In Tampa Bay, he figures to start at some point, although they may ease him in as a reliever initially. Glasnow's stock has faded in recent years, as his shaky control has limited his production as a big-league starter. However, he still has the type of arsenal that would profile near the top of a big-league rotation, and sometimes pitchers his size (6-foot-8) take a while to figure things out in that regard. Glasnow has a 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and a 72:34 K:BB in 56 innings out of the big-league bullpen this season. He has a 7.24 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 69:45 K:BB in 73.1 career MLB innings as a starter, but has been dominant at times in that role in recent years at Triple-A.
