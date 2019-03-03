Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Delivery tweaks continue Saturday
Glasnow continued to experiment with his new delivery with mixed results in Saturday's 11-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Phillies, J. Scott Butherus of MLB.com reports.
Glasnow allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks over his 1.1 innings while only getting 18 of his 40 offerings into the strike zone. He continued frequently deploying his new delivery, one in which he double pumps his lead leg after a brief pause before releasing the ball. Glasnow continued to exhibit improved velocity Saturday when utilizing the new approach, as he maxed out at 99 mph on the gun on a strikeout of Scott Kingery. Glasnow assigned blame for his second-inning struggles Saturday to a combination of fatigue and some hiccups when trying to switch between his more conventional delivery out of the stretch and his new one, but he remains encouraged with the overall results of his spring experiment. "I know today wasn't really the greatest get-ahead, strike-throwing day," Glasnow said. "But it was a little better than the first, and I think as I build up everything will come into place."
