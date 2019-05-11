Glasnow left the field with the team trainer after suffering an undisclosed injury during Friday's start against the Yankees, Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News reports. He left in line for the victory after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.1 innings.

It's unclear as to what kind of injury Glasnow suffered, but he motioned to his team's dugout to be taken out of the contest during the sixth inning, which isn't a good sign.