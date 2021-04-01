Glasnow took a no-decision during Thursday's Opening Day win after holding the Marlins scoreless over six frames, striking out six while allowing just one hit and no walks.

In what turned into a pitcher's duel with Sandy Alcantara, Glasnow was nothing short of brilliant in his first start of the year. The 27-year-old had a new weapon on display, adding a slider into his arsenal. In fact, his newly acquired slider accounted for 26 of his pitches, allowing him more versatility while cranking up the speed and hitting over 100 mph on his fastball. The right-hander, who finished spring action play with a solid 27:7 K:BB across 14.2 innings, will take the mound again Tuesday at Boston.