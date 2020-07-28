Glasnow didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 14-5 romp over Atlanta, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over four innings while striking out nine.

The Rays gave him plenty of run support, but Glasnow was on a restricted pitch count and got pulled after 72 pitches (45 strikes), denying him the win despite his dominance. The right-hander had similar issues last season when he was healthy, averaging barely five innings over his 12 starts, but the 1.78 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 he posted in 2019 highlight his sky-high upside.