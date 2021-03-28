Glasnow compiled 10 strikeouts while allowing three hits, two walks and uncorking a wild pitch over five innings in a Grapefruit League win over the Twins on Saturday.

Glasnow worked up to 79 pitches in his final spring start before taking the ball Opening Day against the Marlins on Thursday and put forth what may have been his most dominant of his four spring outings. The right-hander finished Grapefruit League play with a stellar 27:7 K:BB across just 14.2 innings and has added a slider to an already highly effective fastball and curveball, laying the foundation for what might be his best season yet.