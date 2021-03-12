Glasnow recorded seven strikeouts and allowed just a hit, a walk and a wild pitch over four scoreless innings during a Grapefruit League loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

Adam Berry of MLB.com reports the right-hander was as dominant as his line implies, with Glasnow utilizing his four-pitch mix to retire 11 batters in a row at one point against an Atlanta lineup replete with regulars. The presumptive staff ace heading into 2021, Glasnow stretched out to 52 pitches (34 strikes) Thursday while consistently dealing his fastball in the 97 mph-99 mph range and keeping hitters off balance with the rest of his arsenal. "I felt really good. Timing was good. I think just incorporating the slider and the changeup made everything a lot easier," Glasnow said.