Glasnow (1-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings in a 4-2 victory over the Orioles. He struck out a season-high 13.

The right-hander settled down quickly after serving up a solo shot to Renato Nunez in the first inning, and Glasnow recorded his first quality start of the season in addition to his first win and first double-digit strikeout performance. He threw a whopping 72 of his 96 pitches for strikes in the dominant outing, and the 27-year-old seems to be righting the ship after a shaky beginning to 2020. Glasnow will carry a 5.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB through 28 innings into his next start Sunday in Miami.