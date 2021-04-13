Glasnow (1-0) picked up the win Monday, allowing two hits and a walk over 7.2 scoreless innings while striking out a career-high 14 in a 1-0 victory over the Rangers.

Per Adam Berry of MLB.com, the right-hander produced a stunning 27 swings and misses, the most of any Tampa Bay hurler in a game since pitch tracking began in 2008, and Glasnow's 7.2 innings was also a career high. He'll take a dazzling 0.46 ERA and 29:3 K:BB through 19.2 innings into his next outing, set for Saturday on the road against the Yankees.