Glasnow allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings Wednesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Glasnow turned in his longest start of the season, needing 88 pitches to retire 17 hitters. The major damage against him came on a solo home run by Luke Voit in the third inning, though Glasnow largely stymied the Yankees' lineup on the strength of 23 called strikes and nine swinging strikes. Walks were still a problem for Glasnow, and he now owns a 5.6 BB/9 for the season. Still, he'll look to build on this relatively positive outing in his next start, currently projected to come Monday against Toronto.