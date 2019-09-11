Glasnow's previously sore forearm tolerated a 41-pitch workload in his first start well and he tentatively lines up for his next turn Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow ultimately only got through two frames on that pitch count due to some modest location issues, but of overriding importance is the fact he's experienced no residual issues in the aftermath. That sets up Glasnow to continue building up his arm, with a report earlier in the week indicating the Rays ideally hope to have him back to a conventional starter's workload by the time the regular season concludes.