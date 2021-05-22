Glasnow didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

The Jays jumped on Glasnow for four runs through the first three innings, but the Rays were able to tie it up after he exited and get the right-hander off the hook for the loss. The two strikeouts were his lowest total of the year by far -- he hadn't fanned fewer than seven in any of his previous nine outings -- while the five earned runs tied his season high. Despite the speed bump, Glasnow will take a 2.90 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 87:21 K:BB through 62 innings into his next outing.