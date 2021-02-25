Glasnow was impressive during his first time facing hitters this spring Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Glasnow threw 29 pitches overall to Ji-Man Choi, Joey Wendle, Yandy Diaz, Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Willy Adames, taking a simulated inning break after the first three batters. Glasnow came away particularly pleased with his comfort level and grip when deploying the new cutter/slider he's been working on, and he's looking forward to continuing to tweak it as spring training progresses. Meanwhile, manager Kevin Cash also noted how good the big right-hander's tempo and velocity was during the session, emphasizing Glasnow looked as good as he had during the postseason.