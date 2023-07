Glasnow was removed from his start Friday versus Atlanta due to an apparent injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow seemed to be having some trouble with his left (glove) hand, as he was rubbing and stretching it as he walked off the field with a trainer at his side. The 29-year-old right-hander had allowed two runs -- one earned -- over 5.2 innings prior to his departure in the top of the sixth. He issued only one walk and struck out eight.