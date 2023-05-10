Glasnow (oblique) was removed from Wednesday's rehab start for Triple-A Durham with left side tightness that is very mild in nature, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

He was supposed to go four innings and/or 65 pitches but was pulled Wednesday after just 11 pitches. Given that he is coming back from a left oblique strain, it makes sense for the Rays to be careful with Glasnow, but this should still be considered a setback. He will be checked by team personnel Thursday and was slated for a third rehab start Tuesday.