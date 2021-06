Glasnow was removed from Monday's game against the White Sox after just 53 pitches, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

The team has yet to disclose an injury, but Glasnow was spotted flexing and stretching out his right arm before being removed. It's also concerning that he was shut down for the night after just four innings of work. The Rays likely won't offer up an explanation until after the contest.