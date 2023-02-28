Glasnow is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after an MRI revealed a Grade 2 left oblique strain, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The projected 6-8 week timetable is for Glasnow's return to game action, although it's not clear whether that would be a return to the Rays or the start of a rehab assignment. Either way, it's going to be a pretty lengthy absence for the talented right-hander. Glasnow, of course, was limited to just two abbreviated starts late in the 2022 season following a long rehab from Tommy John surgery.