Glasnow (elbow) expressed that he was "pretty optimistic about being able to come back sooner than later" based on how his arm is currently feeling in an appearance on Chris Rose's Rotation podcast Friday, the team's official site reports.

While it's naturally only Glasnow's opinion, the sentiment is nevertheless encouraging for fantasy managers and the Rays alike. The right-hander added that he felt he would "probably be back before the playoffs and then be able to play in the playoffs" based on his current condition, but a much more tangible prognosis will likely be possible once Glasnow starts the process of throwing again sometime in July.