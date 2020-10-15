Glasnow took the loss in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking two over six innings.

Glasnow wasn't terrible, though he was clearly below his usual standard. Half of the damage was done by Jose Altuve, who hit a solo homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the third. George Springer followed with a two-run shot in the fourth. Glasnow was called upon to throw 2.1 innings on just two days' rest in Game 5 of the ALDS and could theoretically be asked to do something similar in Game 7 of this series should the Rays fail to win either of the next two games.