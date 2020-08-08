Glasnow (0-1) took the loss in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, allowing four runs on five hits in just 2.2 innings of work, striking out five while walking three.

Glasnow has failed to pitch long enough to earn a win in any of his three outings this season, though this time that was due to poor performance rather than by design. He matched Gerrit Cole with a pair of scoreless innings to start the game, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, but he allowed a two-run homer to Mike Ford and a two-run double to Gio Urshela in the third, forcing him out of the game. He now owns a 5.56 ERA through his first three starts, with his 37.3 percent strikeout rate being offset by 15.7 percent walk rate and a 30.0 percent HR/FB rate.